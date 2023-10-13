UW long-distance runner Rosalie Fish was honored this week at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports.

Fish earned the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award, which recognizes an athlete who serves as a role model in overcoming adversity.

Fish, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe, descendant of Muckleshoot heritage, is an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

She has, according to the foundation, “broken down barriers for Indigenous Peoples, and raised awareness about violence against Indigenous women by dedicating her races to MMIW and running with a symbolic red handprint on her face.”

M’s get RHP Ort

The Seattle Mariners grabbed RHP Kaleb Ort off waivers from Boston, and catcher Brian O’Keefe was designated for assignment.

Ort appeared in 21 games (two starts) with the Red Sox in 2023, going 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA.

O’Keefe appeared in eight games with Seattle in 2023, batting .105. He also appeared in 91 games with the Rainiers, batting .238.

Volleyball

•Pia Timmer led fourth-ranked Washington State (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) with 10 kills, while her setter, Argentina Ung,finished with seven kills on seven swings to go along with 31 assists as the host Cougars swept Utah (8-9, 3-4) 25-15, 25-21, 25-12.

• Host Washington (11-6, 2-4 Pac-12) defeated Colorado (10-7,2-4) 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 behind Kierstyn Barton’s 17 kills on 30 attacks. Molly Wilson had a game-high 12 digs.

Hockey

• The Thunderbirds dropped the visiting Wenatchee Wild 4-2 as Sam Popowich and Jeremy Hanzel scored for Seattle.

• Ben Hemmerling of the Everett Silvertips had his first career hat trick in an 8-1 rout of the host Victoria Royals.

Women’s swimming

• Washington State recorded six wins, including three from freshman Madison Parker, as the host Cougars battled No. 23 UCLA. WSU dropped a 153-109 decision to the Bruins, while Parker led all swimmers with 27 points after posting wins in the 200 free, 50 free and 100 free. Fellow freshman Mira Szimcsak claimed the 500.

Golf

• The seventh-ranked Washington men’s team is in seventh at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational after firing a first round 284 at 4-under. Buoyed by a bogey-free front nine, the Husky effort was led by Bo Peng, who sits tied for seventh at 3-under, two shots off the lead.

• At the Hudson Cup Matches at Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, the amateurs won in the 75th Hudson Cup Matches and the professionals won the 32nd Senior Hudson Cup. Winners included Zach Foushee, David Phay, Greg Chinello and Tim Fraley.

women’s soccer

• Washington State (8-5-1, 1-4-1 Pac-12) tied host California (5-3-7, 2-0-5), 1-1. Rajanah Reed scored the Cougars’ goal in the 88th minute.

Cross country

• At the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, the No. 8 UW women defeated nine top-30 squads en route to finishing 13th. The men got a top-20 individual finish from Luke Houser and outran two ranked squads and finished 27th. Houser finished in 23:44 for a 16th-place finish. Chloe Foerster led the Huskies for the first time in her career, as she was 40th in a time of 20:39.