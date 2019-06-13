SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man charged with threatening to kill a member of Congress during a series of phone calls to the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty.

Scott Brian Haven entered his plea to one count of interstate transmission of threats to injure Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Attorney Mark Moffat says the 54-year-old Haven is a soft-spoken, mild-mannered insurance broker who has lived a crime-free life. Moffat says he’s trying to determine if Haven made the calls and if so, what led him to do it.

Prosecutors accuse Haven of making more than 2,000 phone calls to Washington offices of unnamed U.S. representatives and senators from 2017-2019. They say Haven complained about Democrats trying to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency and threatened to harm politicians.