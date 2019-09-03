BLANDING, Utah (AP) — A Utah county paid more than $360,000 to an out-of-state law firm to sue the federal government in a case involving rights of way in a canyon. The canyon was the site of a 2014 ATV protest ride that was a flashpoint in the Western struggle over government land management, newly obtained documents reveal.

San Juan County paid JW Howard Attorneys from 2016 to 2018 to sue the federal government, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday.

Officials were attempting to prove the county had title to a right of way extending about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) through Recapture Canyon near in the southeastern corner of Utah.

Records show taxpayers paid for some of the firm’s San Diego-based attorneys to travel using first-class airline tickets and conduct work at a rate of $500 per hour.

Records indicate payments continued after a May 2018 consolidation with a similar case brought by the Utah attorney general’s office and funded by the state. The case is not expected to be heard in court for years, officials said.

Utah sued in 2012 on behalf of San Juan County for rights of way to more than 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) of what it said were historic roads, including long-abandoned routes through national parks, monuments and wilderness study areas.

Counties and the state can claim rights of way for roads on federal land that were open to the public and used continuously for 10 years before the state statue was repealed in 1976.

“Howard was worth every dime,” said Republican state Rep. Phil Lyman, a former county commissioner who signed the contract with lead lawyer John Howard in January 2017.

“Every invoice your head spins at the hourly rates, but that’s what they charge,” Lyman said. “There was no deception in it.”

Howard declined to comment.

Lyman led the ATV protest ride through the canyon in May 2014 shortly after Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy had a standoff with federal officials over similar issues.

Lyman was convicted of trespassing by a jury, and spent 10 days in jail and was fined $96,000 in restitution.

At the time of the ride, the canyon was closed to motorized vehicles because of damage caused by unauthorized trail construction and damage to the archaeological sites. The canyon is home to Native American cliff dwellings.

In 2017, then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke lifted the ban on motorized vehicles in some parts of the county. He said then that providing recreation access on public lands is important, and disabled people can’t get around without motorized vehicles.

San Juan County is the poorest in the state with a poverty rate of 26%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county’s general fund — which also functions as its “rainy day” fund — had close to $10 million in 2015. By last year, it had dropped to $2.5 million.

