DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. senator has visited the home of a detained human rights activist in the Mideast island kingdom of Bahrain.
Activists shared photographs with The Associated Press showing Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, visiting the home of Nabeel Rajab on Saturday night.
Murphy had been in the kingdom for the annual Manama Dialogue security conference.
Rajab has been detained since June 2016 on internationally criticized charges over comments he made on Twitter and in a TV interview. His detention comes amid a widespread crackdown on all dissent in Bahrain.
Most Read Stories
- Girl in 121-year-old photo from UW archives looks exactly like Greta Thunberg, sparking internet jokes that she's a time traveler
- Washington attorney general disputes Seattle's claim of 'harm' from Eyman's car-tab initiative
- After 40 years at KOMO in Seattle, weatherman Steve Pool is signing off VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Canadian air safety official urges removal of key software from Boeing 737 MAX
Bahrain’s government, Murphy’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Manama did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.