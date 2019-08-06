UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms “the cowardly terrorist act” in Cairo that killed at least 20 people and injured others.
Council members said in a statement Tuesday that the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of Sunday’s “reprehensible acts of terrorism” must be held accountable and brought to justice.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned “the terrorist attack,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
A car packed with explosives being driven to carry out an attack exploded in a collision in Cairo in the deadliest attack in the Egyptian capital in over two years.
The Security Council said “terrorism” threatens international peace and security and reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”