UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says rockets and mortar shells have reportedly been fired on residential neighborhoods of Libya’s capital Tripoli, where heavy fighting has led to a deteriorating humanitarian situation.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday that the U.N. is “gravely concerned” at reports of indiscriminate shelling of populated areas, including Thursday night.
Forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive on Tripoli earlier this month and are battling militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government.
Dujarric said nearly 39,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks trade down twice, pick TCU defensive tackle L.J. Collier in first round of NFL draft
- Nightmare in West Seattle: The case of the $26,000 water and sewer bill
- NFL Draft Live Updates: Seahawks select TCU's L.J. Collier, trade 30th pick to Giants to close first round
- 'Incredibly dangerous': Seattle man faces 17th DUI charge after April crash
- Miska, Bellevue’s most persecuted tabby cat, seeks her day in court
He says: “Civilians in conflict-affected areas are experiencing electricity cuts and water shortages as a result of damaged infrastructure, while access to essential items such as food, medicine and fuel is severely disrupted.”