Tune in this Thursday for live coverage of Macy’s fireworks show, Nathan’s hot-dog-eating contest and reruns of American classic films.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular”

America’s birthday party, hosted by Derek Hough and Ciara, with musical performances by Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Khalid and more, and fireworks show set to music honoring classic American movies, 8 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest,” noon (ESPN2): Offbeat holiday tradition; play-by-play of the eating competition from Coney Island; Joey Chestnut attempts to break his world record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

“Yankee Doodle Dandy,” 5 p.m. (TCM): The 1942 movie starring James Cagney as the song-and-dance man who kept America humming through two world wars; followed by “1776” (1972), the Founding Fathers draft the Declaration of Independence, 7:15 p.m.

“A Capitol Fourth,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): John Stamos hosts a celebration of America’s 243rd birthday concert on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol, including singer-songwriter Carole King with the cast of “Beautiful,” Vanessa Williams and characters from “Sesame Street.”

“4th of July Wedding Movie Countdown,” 8 p.m. (HALLMARK): Celebrating the 4th of July by counting down favorite original wedding movies.

“KIRO 7 Presents: 2019 Seafair Summer Fourth,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Live coverage of the festivities and fireworks show at Gas Works Park.

“PBS Previews: Country Music,” 9:30 p.m. (KCTS): Concert celebrating the film by Ken Burns, featuring performances and appearances by Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Rhiannon Giddens, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Dwight Yoakam.

“Let Freedom Sing Concert,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Country artist Brett Eldredge kicks off the Independence Day celebration in Nashville with Cody Alan.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Repeat of the May 15 show with musical guests BTS paying homage to The Beatles, re-creating the scene where the band performed on the same stage on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.