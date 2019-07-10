‘The 2019 ESPYS’

Celebrating the best moments of the year in sports, the 27th annual event honoring top athletes, teams and performances, with special presentations including the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Tracy Morgan; 8 p.m. Wednesday on KOMO.

Also on Wednesday

“Nova: Back to the Moon,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Fifty years after humans first stepped foot on the moon, engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs engage in new discoveries to make life on the moon a reality.

“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top 16 cooks fight for immunity in a two-team challenge; teams must create an authentic three-course Italian meal.

“Battle of the ’80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff,” 8 p.m. (HISTORY): “Knight Rider” star David Hasselhoff sets out to prove how the iconic ‘80s KITT car inspired and revolutionized the car industry for years to come.

“Expedition Unknown: Rediscovered,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Josh Gates investigates the legendary crystal skull discovered by a renowned adventurer who was the inspiration for the character of Indiana Jones, and follows in the footsteps of Indiana Jones as he searches for an iconic relic.

“The InBetween,” 10 p.m. (KING): Cassie is drawn to a young mother who needs help and encounters young Abigail again; Tom and Damien investigate a complicated murder that has international ramifications.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): A New York City couple living in a 600-square-foot apartment moves to Seattle to find a place with more space for the money.

“Marrying Millions,” 10 p.m. (LIFETIME): Premiere of reality show about couples who come from very different financial backgrounds; Brianna, 21, has a hard time fitting into 61-year-old Bill’s wealthy social circle; Rosie’s parents are not supportive of her relationship with Drew.

“Yellowstone,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Rainwater teams up with Jenkins for a big business deal, but powerful new enemies look to block their plans; John and Beth groom a new political candidate.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.