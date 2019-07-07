“This Sunday, tune into the season finale of British crime drama “Endeavour and the series premier of zoologist Jack Randall’s new travel wildlife show, “Out There With Jack Randall.”

“Endeavour on Masterpiece”

Season six finale of British crime drama set in the 1960s; the murder of an Oxford librarian and a local tragedy test Endeavour and the Thames Valley Constabulary team to their limits, as they uncover the truth behind the crime that has haunted them all; the series is returning next year for a seventh season; 9 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

“Out There With Jack Randall,” 7 p.m. (NATGEOWILD): Series premier, zoologist Jack Randall travels the world for stories of wildlife; Jack searches for six dangerous pythons in the Northern Australian outback; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Evel Lve 2,” 8 p.m. (HISTORY): Motocross superstars Vicki Golden and Axell Hodges set out to break Evel Knievel’s world records in life-risking stunts.

“Burden of Truth,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Joanna struggles at work and with Luna’s upcoming trial while dealing with her grief; Billy finds evidence that may provide an alternate theory.

“Apollo: Missions To The Moon” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): Documentary in celebration of the Apollo Space Program and the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing, with behind-the-scenes stories, recordings and rare photos.

“Instinct,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a musician found on an amusement park roller coaster; Lizzie exhausts herself trying to keep up with a single friend; Andy and Dylan look to broaden their options for adoption.

“Big Little Lies,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Renata deals with the fallout from Gordon’s legal troubles and attempts to help Celeste; Bonnie relives painful memories from her past.

“Claws,” 9 p.m. (TNT): The arrival of an unexpected relative complicates life for Desna and Dean; things take an unexpected twist when the Lovestones retaliate against Desna for getting in their way.

“The Loudest Voice,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Fox News Channel is on the cusp of passing CNN to become the number one rated news network when 9/11 changes everything; Roger begins pushing the news with an agenda and puts Fox on top of the ratings race.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.