“Apollo 11”

Premiere of documentary in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission that landed the first two people on the Moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, on July 20, 1969, with exclusive, newly discovered NASA footage and audio files of the Apollo 11 mission; 8 p.m. on CNN.

Also on Sunday

“Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Highwire artists, siblings Nik and Lijana Wallenda, attempt a never-before-attempted walk 25 stories above street level across New York’s Times Square.

“2019 BET Awards,” 8 p.m. (BET): Regina Hall hosts celebration of achievements by African Americans and other multicultural contributors in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment.

“The Spanish Princess,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Historic drama finale; the fate of England hangs in the balance when the Tudor family is rocked by tragedy; Catherine risks everything to find out if Harry still loves her.

“Luther,” 8 p.m. (BBCA): Reeling from the death of his friend, Luther races to save the others from Cornelius’ terrible retribution; Halliday heads the hunt for a killer on the loose.

“Big Little Lies,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Mary Louise tries to get closer to Jane; Renata focuses her wrath on Principal Nippal; Madeline confronts her issues at a couples therapy session; Celeste remains conflicted by her memories of Perry.

“Endeavour on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): When a tragic car accident becomes suspicious, Endeavour’s investigation leads him to the Oxford astrophysics department and a television puppet studio.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E): As Khloe deals with health issues, rumors surface that Tristan cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods; Kanye brings his family and friends together to celebrate the healing power of music.

“Vida,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Two episodes for the season two finale; Lyn rises to the occasion; Emma remains in her funk; Mari’s loyalties are conflicted; Eddy makes a discovery about Vida’s past; the sisters unexpectedly stand united.

