Also showing June 10: Documentary recounts the Apollo 13 rescue.

“Gentleman Jack”

Season one finale of drama based on a true story of Anne Lister, a gender-bending 19th-century British landowner who defied the era’s expectations of women, as told through her diaries; Lister finds acceptance and appreciation in Danish high society, and, when difficult news arrives from Shibden, is faced with the decision to stay or go back home; the series has received critical praise and gained a vocal fan base, and has been renewed for a second season; 10 p.m. Monday on HBO.

Also on Monday

“Mysteries of Apollo,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): New information reveals the secret story of the Apollo 13 rescue and how innovative science and engineering saved the lives of three astronauts on one of NASA’s most dangerous missions; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Teams of New York City musicians include a brother and sister duo from South Carolina and a pair of best friends from Los Angeles.

“The Code,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Abe and Harper’s investigation into a Marine recruiter’s alleged misconduct may be derailed when the key witness refuses to testify.

“Best Baker in America,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): The five remaining bakers make Toy Story-themed mini desserts that speak to the spirit of “Toy Story 4” characters.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The auditions continue in Los Angeles.

“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): Mysteries and in-depth investigations.

“Pawn Stars,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Finds include a 1930s collectible from the Indy 500 and what might be a Charles Schulz original illustration of Charlie Brown.

“Kate Plus Date,” 10 p.m. (TLC): Series premiere; reality star Kate Gosselin dates men while taking advice from relationship pros and her two oldest children.

