Also showing June 10: Documentary recounts the Apollo 13 rescue.
“Gentleman Jack”
Season one finale of drama based on a true story of Anne Lister, a gender-bending 19th-century British landowner who defied the era’s expectations of women, as told through her diaries; Lister finds acceptance and appreciation in Danish high society, and, when difficult news arrives from Shibden, is faced with the decision to stay or go back home; the series has received critical praise and gained a vocal fan base, and has been renewed for a second season; 10 p.m. Monday on HBO.
Also on Monday
“Mysteries of Apollo,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): New information reveals the secret story of the Apollo 13 rescue and how innovative science and engineering saved the lives of three astronauts on one of NASA’s most dangerous missions; repeats at 10 p.m.
“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Teams of New York City musicians include a brother and sister duo from South Carolina and a pair of best friends from Los Angeles.
“The Code,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Abe and Harper’s investigation into a Marine recruiter’s alleged misconduct may be derailed when the key witness refuses to testify.
Most Read Stories
- The 'flight shame' issue comes home to Rick Steves | Danny Westneat
- 4 arrested in Yakama Reservation shootings that left 5 people dead; FBI joins investigation
- 'It was hush money': College students got settlements that required silence
- Seattle traffic alert: Your guide to street closures for Sunday's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon
- Seattle yoga teacher's 'Undoing Whiteness' class: Founded on deep purpose, it's triggered outrage
“Best Baker in America,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): The five remaining bakers make Toy Story-themed mini desserts that speak to the spirit of “Toy Story 4” characters.
“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The auditions continue in Los Angeles.
“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): Mysteries and in-depth investigations.
“Pawn Stars,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Finds include a 1930s collectible from the Indy 500 and what might be a Charles Schulz original illustration of Charlie Brown.
“Kate Plus Date,” 10 p.m. (TLC): Series premiere; reality star Kate Gosselin dates men while taking advice from relationship pros and her two oldest children.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.