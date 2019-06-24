Obstacle course contestants filmed in the Tacoma Dome on May 11-12, the series’ first visit to the Pacific Northwest and first indoor competition, with 13 competitors with Washington state ties among the 100-plus competitors.

Obstacle course contestants filmed in the Tacoma Dome on May 11-12, the series’ first visit to the Pacific Northwest and first indoor competition, with 13 competitors with Washington state ties among the 100-plus competitors, including former Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith, and Seattle native and 2016 Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo, filmed in front of almost 1,000 spectators, a record turnout for any city, according to an NBC spokesperson; 8 p.m. Monday on KING.

Also on Monday

“2019 NBA Awards,” 6 p.m. (TNT): Honoring the NBA’s top performers from the 2018-19 season, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and Moment of the Year.

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hannah takes her first one-on-one date bungee jumping; two rivals face off in a wrist-wrestling competition; Hannah and a date learn about a Latvian spa ritual.

“Years and Years,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Premiere of six-part sci-fi series following a British family through the world’s instability and upheaval in a speculative near future.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The Los Angeles auditions of dancers continue.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Improv veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie and guest stars comic Jeff Davis and singer-songwriter Tinashe tackle a series of spontaneous improvised sketches.

“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Negotiating differences between religion and belief through drag shows, a passion play, political action and partnership in a small Arkansas town.

“Legion,” 10 p.m. (FX): Premiere of the third, final season of Marvel Comics-based series; mutant David Haller, the future cause of the world’s destruction, gains a following.

“Grand Hotel,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Gigi tries to save the hotel after El Rey’s performance gets out of control; Danny’s cover is blown by one of the hotel staffers; Ingrid’s deception forces Javi to take responsibility for his actions.

