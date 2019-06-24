Obstacle course contestants filmed in the Tacoma Dome on May 11-12, the series’ first visit to the Pacific Northwest and first indoor competition, with 13 competitors with Washington state ties among the 100-plus competitors.
‘American Ninja Warrior’
Obstacle course contestants filmed in the Tacoma Dome on May 11-12, the series’ first visit to the Pacific Northwest and first indoor competition, with 13 competitors with Washington state ties among the 100-plus competitors, including former Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith, and Seattle native and 2016 Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo, filmed in front of almost 1,000 spectators, a record turnout for any city, according to an NBC spokesperson; 8 p.m. Monday on KING.
Also on Monday
“2019 NBA Awards,” 6 p.m. (TNT): Honoring the NBA’s top performers from the 2018-19 season, including the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and Moment of the Year.
“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hannah takes her first one-on-one date bungee jumping; two rivals face off in a wrist-wrestling competition; Hannah and a date learn about a Latvian spa ritual.
“Years and Years,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Premiere of six-part sci-fi series following a British family through the world’s instability and upheaval in a speculative near future.
Most Read Stories
- The inside story of MCAS: How Boeing's 737 MAX system gained power and lost safeguards | Times Watchdog VIEW
- 'We are in dire straits': Even Washington's wealthiest town can't make our backward tax system work | Danny Westneat
- 17 latest Seattle restaurant closures — plus one big-name Capitol Hill place that’s closing soon
- No new GM yet, but a key hockey operations pickup by NHL Seattle should help make that call | Inside the NHL
- 42 new restaurants in Seattle include a much-anticipated Alki pasta place, a Jewish deli and many hot-pot spots
“So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The Los Angeles auditions of dancers continue.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Improv veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie and guest stars comic Jeff Davis and singer-songwriter Tinashe tackle a series of spontaneous improvised sketches.
“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Negotiating differences between religion and belief through drag shows, a passion play, political action and partnership in a small Arkansas town.
“Legion,” 10 p.m. (FX): Premiere of the third, final season of Marvel Comics-based series; mutant David Haller, the future cause of the world’s destruction, gains a following.
“Grand Hotel,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Gigi tries to save the hotel after El Rey’s performance gets out of control; Danny’s cover is blown by one of the hotel staffers; Ingrid’s deception forces Javi to take responsibility for his actions.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.