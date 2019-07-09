‘Bring the Funny’

Series premiere; judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy search for the funniest comedy act around; in the open-mic round’s first night, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to make it to the next round; 10 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“TCM Out of This World: A Celebration of Sci-Fi Movies,” 5 p.m. (TCM): “The Day The Earth Stood Still” (1951), 5 p.m.; “The War of The Worlds” (1953), 6:45 p.m.; “Forbidden Planet” (1956), 8:30 p.m.; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956), 10:15 p.m.; “It Came From Outer Space” (1953), 11:45 p.m.

“Love Island,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Series premiere; singles come together in a tropical location to look for romance, with one couple winning a cash prize.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Auditions conclude as acts of all types and contestants of all ages try out for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

“American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Exploring four dangerous years in the history of the space race, from 1964-1968, including the Apollo 1 and Apollo 8 missions.

“Farrah Fawcett Forever,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Farrah Fawcett’s life and career, from her starring role on the TV series “Charlie’s Angels” to her public battle with cancer; includes interviews with Jaclyn Smith, Suzanne de Passe, Robert Duvall, Cicely Tyson.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season nine finale; when Kyle hosts a party, Camille settles scores with Teddi, Dorit and Lisa Rinna; Kim updates Kyle on where she stands with Lisa; Kyle reveals an encounter with Lisa Vanderpump.

“The Next Big Thing,” 10 p.m. (BET): Series premiere; Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven give 21 up-and-coming R&B and hip-hop artists 30 seconds to prove they deserve to be in the cut for 12 contestants to stay in the competition.

“Mummies Never Die,” 11 p.m. (TRAVEL): Archaeologist investigates to see if King Tutankhamen’s father, Akhenaten, could be the prophet Moses, and explores a theory that Peruvian mummies may be remains of Celtic Druids.

