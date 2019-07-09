‘Bring the Funny’
Series premiere; judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy search for the funniest comedy act around; in the open-mic round’s first night, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to make it to the next round; 10 p.m. Tuesday on KING.
Also on Tuesday
“TCM Out of This World: A Celebration of Sci-Fi Movies,” 5 p.m. (TCM): “The Day The Earth Stood Still” (1951), 5 p.m.; “The War of The Worlds” (1953), 6:45 p.m.; “Forbidden Planet” (1956), 8:30 p.m.; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956), 10:15 p.m.; “It Came From Outer Space” (1953), 11:45 p.m.
“Love Island,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Series premiere; singles come together in a tropical location to look for romance, with one couple winning a cash prize.
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Auditions conclude as acts of all types and contestants of all ages try out for the chance to win the $1 million prize.
Most Read Stories
- Could Sound Transit build light rail faster? It wouldn't be easy.
- Upscale Seattle restaurant chain seeks bankruptcy protection and sale, blaming wage hikes
- Here’s how long this summer rain could stick around
- Father attacks son with bulldozer at Snohomish County plant nursery, police say
- June real-estate numbers tell a now-familiar story: Seattle is losing buyers to Tacoma, other outlying spots
“American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Exploring four dangerous years in the history of the space race, from 1964-1968, including the Apollo 1 and Apollo 8 missions.
“Farrah Fawcett Forever,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Farrah Fawcett’s life and career, from her starring role on the TV series “Charlie’s Angels” to her public battle with cancer; includes interviews with Jaclyn Smith, Suzanne de Passe, Robert Duvall, Cicely Tyson.
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season nine finale; when Kyle hosts a party, Camille settles scores with Teddi, Dorit and Lisa Rinna; Kim updates Kyle on where she stands with Lisa; Kyle reveals an encounter with Lisa Vanderpump.
“The Next Big Thing,” 10 p.m. (BET): Series premiere; Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven give 21 up-and-coming R&B and hip-hop artists 30 seconds to prove they deserve to be in the cut for 12 contestants to stay in the competition.
“Mummies Never Die,” 11 p.m. (TRAVEL): Archaeologist investigates to see if King Tutankhamen’s father, Akhenaten, could be the prophet Moses, and explores a theory that Peruvian mummies may be remains of Celtic Druids.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.