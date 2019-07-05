“1939: Hollywood’s Golden Year”
Documentary first broadcast in 2009 on movies of 1939, often considered to be Hollywood cinema’s greatest year, 7 p.m. Friday, with three of the movies of that year, “The Wizard of Oz” with Judy Garland, 5 p.m.; “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with Charles Laughton, 8:15 p.m.; and “Gunga Din” with Cary Grant, 10:30 p.m. Friday on TCM.
Also on Friday
“Nature’s Strangest Mysteries, Solved,” 8 p.m. (ANIMALPL): Explanations for curious animal behavior, including why goats in Italy climb an almost vertical dam wall.
“The Wrong Stepmother,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIMEMOVIES): Movie premiere; a woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend.
“Crazy Cakes,” 8 p.m. (COOKING): Season three premiere; a cake filled with treasure; car connoisseurs have a replica cake; a dessert for a local bagel shop has customers fooled.
“Andi Mack,” 8 p.m. (DISNEY): Andi learns about a life-changing opportunity; Cyrus counsels Amber about her relationship with Jonah; Buffy has an awkward meeting with Marty’s ex.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 9:30 p.m. (FOOD): Host Guy Fieri’s travels across America in search of some of the best “greasy spoon” eateries includes a comfort food restaurant in Seattle with Nashville hot chicken.
“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): An interview with actor Robert Blake 14 years after he was acquitted of murdering his wife, a case that remains unsolved.
“Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Season one finale; the investigation uncovers video evidence, patterns and eyewitness testimony about UFOs; following a lead, the team goes to a European country to probe a case.
“Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City,” 11:30 p.m. (COMEDY): Season three finale; Dustin Nickerson tells kids not to follow their dreams; Adrian McCovy describes an expensive first date; Keith Johnson explains why he’s the “iPhone 29 of people.”
