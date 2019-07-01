Sarah Jessica Parker stars in season three of “Divorce,” “The Bachelorette spices” up as one bachelor puts his heart on the line and aspiring magicians try to impress Penn & Teller.

‘Divorce’

Season three premiere of sitcom starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as divorced couple Frances and Robert, dealing with challenges of their new lives; Frances moves to a city apartment, makes a career change and dallies with new beau Henry, and Robert reveals his fianceé Jackie’s pregnancy to his ex and kids; 10 p.m. Monday on HBO.

Also on Monday

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors in Baltimore face TV’s toughest obstacle course, including new challenges.

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hannah and a date take a boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals; a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision; the three-on-one date shakes things up.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Aspiring magicians Arkadia, Harry Keaton, Jandro and Derek Selinger try to impress Penn & Teller.

“Years and Years,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Following the fortunes of one family over 15 years as British society is rocked by change.

“The Code,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Abe and Harper’s investigation into a Marine recruiter’s alleged misconduct may be derailed when the key witness refuses to testify.

“Cupcake Championship,” 10 p.m. (FOOD): Series premiere; each episode awards a $10,000 prize for themed cupcake competition, with permanent taste tester Maureen McCormick and guest judges.

“Grand Hotel,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Danny discovers a new piece of information in Sky’s disappearance; Alicia and Gigi disagree on how to best run the hotel; Gigi gives a glimpse into her mother’s past.

“Legion,” 10 p.m. (FX): Syfy drama; David prepares for a journey.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.