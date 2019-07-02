Simon Cowell looks back at highlights from season 14 of “America’s Got Talent” and “Man v. Food” makes a stop in Seattle to take on a huge burger challenge on TV Tuesday night.

“America’s Got Talent”

Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell and celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 14th season of the popular series, hosted by Terry Crews; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“Secrets of the Dead,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Experts use modern forensic techniques to shed new light on historical mysteries; using observations of the Earth’s moon and Jupiter’s moons, Galileo proves Earth is not the center of the universe.

“Man v. Food,” 8 p.m. (COOKING): Casey Webb visits Seattle to tackle a huge burger and terrifyingly spicy Buffalo wings.

“Good Trouble,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Gael and the rest of the Coterie help Jazmin plan a big celebration to celebrate her 30th birthday and the quinceanera she never had; Mariana decides to use the event to beta test her app.

“Tales,” 9 p.m. (BET): Season two premiere; drama of two brothers, each carving out drastically different lifestyles in modern-day Atlanta.

“The Curse of Civil War Gold,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Season two finale; Marty Lagina joins Kevin and his team as they battle the elements and take a final shot at finding 140 million dollars of Confederate gold at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

“Deadliest Catch: Mystery,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): The show’s captains search for answers to the 2017 sinking of the fishing vessl “Destination” to explain and avoid their friends’ tragic fate.

“Songland,” 10 p.m. (KING): Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Aloe Blacc and director David Leitch, who are looking for material for the film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”; one song is chosen to be recorded for the film.

“Blood & Treasure,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The FBI offers Danny and Lexi information to help them in their search for Cleopatra, but only if Danny is able to get his incarcerated father to give up the location of paintings that he helped steal 20 years earlier.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.