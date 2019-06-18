‘Ambitions’

Premiere of multigenerational drama of love, power and politics inspired by past prime-time soaps “Dynasty” and “Dallas,” starring Robin Givens as Stephanie Carlisle, a powerhouse Atlanta attorney, her family and her intense rivalry with Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), affecting both their personal and professional lives; 10 p.m. Tuesday on OWN.

Also on Tuesday

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Auditions continue as variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

“Good Trouble,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season two premiere; the outcome of the Jamal Thompson case is decided; Mariana jumps into a new relationship but stumbles into a situation she wasn’t prepared for; Alice attempts win Joey back.

“The Lavender Scare,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): 2017 film, the story of tens of thousands of homosexual federal workers declared security risks during the Cold War in the 1950s, leading to an LGBTQ rights movement.

“Songland,” 10 p.m. (KING): Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to the Jonas Brothers and a panel of top music producers that works to adapt the songs to the stars; the Jonas Brothers choose one song to record and release.

“Drunk History,” 10 p.m. (COMEDYCENTRAL): Midseason premiere; in an homage to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!,” inebriated narrators recount bizarre events from the past.

“America Unearthed,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): New evidence and medical research may suggest that infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper was a famous writer.

“The Detour,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Sitcom season four premiere; the dysfunctional Parker family searches the world for their runaway daughter, Delilah.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Season 144 premiere of one of HGTV’s mainstays; a young couple search for a home in Athens, Greece.

