SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — The Denny’s restaurant chain wants its customers to know that they can use the bathroom of their gender identity, nationwide, after a transgender woman was arrested this weekend in North Carolina.
News outlets say a man called police when the transgender woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina.
Responding officers informed the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the transgender woman was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting toward the man and his family.
A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind” and expects customers to treat people equally.
Most Read Stories
- 1 patient dies, 5 others infected by mold that closed Seattle Children's hospital operating rooms
- Our neighbor Alaska is having an environmental and political meltdown | Danny Westneat
- Adidas football uniforms are the perfect fit for UW Huskies in more ways than one | Larry Stone
- Officials moved nearly 100 mountain goats from the Olympics last summer. How are they doing now? WATCH
- Amazon plans its tallest tower, marking growing presence in Bellevue