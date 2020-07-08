Local News Timely reminder for coronavirus safety Originally published July 8, 2020 at 5:03 pm Updated July 8, 2020 at 5:05 pm An oversize mural at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Yesler Way states “Protect Our Elders.” The piece is by Denver’ artist Gregg Deal, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and Amplifier.org, a group that is sponsoring artwork around the world to promote sound health policy during the coronavirus pandemic. Amplifier also has artworrk on display in London, Amsterdam and Auckland, New Zealand. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
