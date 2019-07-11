‘The Outpost’
Season two premiere of fantasy adventures series; Talon summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood; Garret hunts for Dred; Gwynn prepares the outpost for war; a messenger brings devastating news; 9 p.m. Thursday on KSTW.
Also on Thursday
“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): With two eliminations on the line, the pressure is on for the tag-team challenge; the cooks create a platter of meals from the around the world.
“Family Food Fight,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): A surf-and-turf challenge followed by a birthday-cake elimination challenge; Buddy Valastro guest mentors.
“Hollywood Game Night,” 9 p.m. (KING): “American Ninja Warrior” hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman join “Superstore’s” Nico Santos and “The Good Place’s” D’Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson and Jameela Jamil to play a new game and classic favorites.
“Spin the Wheel,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Joseph Latham tests his knowledge and luck for a chance to win millions.
“Ax Men,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Season 10 reality-show premiere; Frank Harkness makes a name for himself; Buckin’ Billy Ray takes to the treetops of Vancouver Island, risking his life to keep other people safe.
“Reef Break,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When the wreckage of a plane crash is discovered in the jungle, it sparks the search for its passenger and a race to find Petra.
“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson search for an ulterior motive when Cassie Lenue, a young criminal whom they helped put in prison, seeks their help in solving a murder.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Jon Favreau; 2019 World Cup Champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe; Taylor Bennett performs.
