‘Alone’

Season six premiere of survival series that provides 10 contestants with a 5- to 10-square-mile area to live in, hunting and fishing resources, and equipment to film their own adventure, this year in Canada’s harsh Arctic region, to see who can last the longest to win $500,000; 10 p.m. Thursday on History.

Also on Thursday

“What on Earth?” 6 p.m. (SCIENCE): The world’s deadliest threats, using cutting-edge technology to reveal the truth behind sinister mysteries from space; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Paradise Hotel,” (KCPQ): Season one reality-show finale; the last couple standing walks away with the grand prize and maybe even love.

“iZombie,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): After consuming the brain of the ultimate matchmaker, Liv is determined to find the perfect match for Major; Blaine tries to protect himself; Don E. considers an interesting offer.

“The Cold Blue,” 8 p.m. (HBO): Portrait of life in World War II’s 8th Air Force, with restored footage from the 1944 documentary shot aboard the famous B-17 bomber the Memphis Belle, and commentary from nine surviving veterans.

“Life In Pieces,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Heather and Tim try not to freak out when they get an emergency text from Samantha to pick her up in the middle of the night; Tim endures an embarrassing public situation.

“Unspouse My House,” 9:30 p.m. (HGTW): Series premiere; designer Orlando Soria helps heal newly single clients’ broken hearts with free home makeovers.

“Ms. T’s Music Factory,” 10 p.m. (LIFETIME): Musical reality-series premiere; Temmora introduces her hectic life running a music boot camp for talented children and managing her daughter Miesha’s R&B group, Karma.

“Queen of the South,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season four premiere of drug-cartel drama; Teresa expands her business and proves herself to a smuggler who offers her a business opportunity.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service. c