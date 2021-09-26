An early morning shooting outside a bar in Des Moines has left three people dead, police said Sunday.

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a Des Moines bar early Sunday morning, police said.

Des Moines Police said the shooting followed a dispute between two people inside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, 22855 Pacific Hwy S., just before 2 a.m.

People involved in the dispute left the bar, got into separate vehicles and began shooting into the crowd in the parking lot as they fled, police said.

Des Moines Police are investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information that could help identify the suspects to call 206-878-3301.

