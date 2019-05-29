RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The man known as television’s “The Profit” says he’ll go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store that his company owns and that’s the subject of a lawsuit because of its size.

Businessman and reality television star Marcus Lemonis says he’ll visit Gander RV in Statesville on Thursday. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Lemonis said the flag stays even if he’s jailed for contempt of court.

The city of Statesville limits the size of flags in Gander RV’s location to 25 feet by 40 feet (7.6 meters to 12 meters). The city says Gander RV’s flag is 40 feet by 80 feet (12 meters by 24 meters). It has sued to get Gander to replace the flag.

Lemonis is CEO of Camping World, which owns Gander RV.