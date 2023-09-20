BEIJING (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria’s 12-year conflict during which Beijing has been one of his main backers, state media reported Thursday.
Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria
