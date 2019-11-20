SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A janitor who removed racist graffiti at Syracuse University has started a campaign of kindness.
Syracuse.com reports that Keri Courtwright has been taping inspirational notes on doors, mirrors and paper towel dispensers during her rounds.
Courtwright says she wants to spread “good energy.” One message says: “Kindness changes everything.”
The notes are an extension of the positive messages she’d been posting in the Facebook group Pay it Forward CNY.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll 'disappointed' team couldn't get an in-person look at Colin Kaepernick Saturday
- Traffic nightmare: Bizarre fire, crash close I-5 lanes near Lakewood for nearly 13 hours VIEW
- ‘We failed’: Seattle Children’s CEO admits 6 deaths, more illnesses due to mold in ORs
- Recompose, the human-composting alternative to burial and cremation, finds a home in Seattle's Sodo area
- Stretch of sunny weather coming to Seattle
Some co-workers have joined her effort. One quote urges onlookers: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Authorities have fielded about 10 recent reports of racist vandalism, graffiti and shouted slurs targeting Jews, Asians and black students at the private upstate New York university.
Officials are also investigating a white supremacist manifesto that was circulated electronically on campus.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com