SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities have identified a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with gunfire that wounded a student at Savannah State University.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Wednesday news release says De’Ante Lamont Scott faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the Tuesday afternoon shooting. The unidentified victim is expected to recover.
Authorities say Scott isn’t a student at the university. The GBI says it’s investigating to determine the details on the dispute that led to the shooting, which happened outside a student housing complex on campus.
Online records show Scott was being held at the Chatham County jail. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
