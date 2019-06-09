“The 73rd Annual Tony Awards”

Awards for Broadway productions and performances, hosted for the second time by James Corden, with nominations including Hollywood classics “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice” turned into musicals, though the musical “Hadestown” leads with the most nominations at 14; the Best Actor In A Play award is regarded as a battle between Bryan Cranston in “Network” and Jeff Daniels in the acclaimed stage version of the 1962 movie “To Kill A Mockingbird;” 8 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

Doris Day Movie Marathon (TCM): Honoring the late actress with 24 hours of programming starting at 5 a.m., including a 1976 interview of Day by Johnny Carson, 10:45 a.m.; films “Calamity Jane” (1953), 1 p.m.; “Pillow Talk” (1959) and “Lover Come Back” (1961) with co-star Rock Hudson, 5 and 7 p.m.; “The Glass Bottom Boat” (1966), 11 p.m.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season five premiere with host Steve Harvey and contestants including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” Terry and Rebecca Crews and Karamo Brown.

“Good Witch,” 8 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season five premiere; on the eve of her wedding, Cassie’s long-lost brother Vincent makes an unexpected appearance; Sam searches for the location of the fabled Forever Tree as a gift for his soon-to-be wife.

“Big Little Lies,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Season two premiere adds Meryl Streep to the cast of the murder-mystery series.

“Billions,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season four finale, series renewed; Axe makes a big decision; Connerty gets closer to the truth; tensions rise and dynamics shift.

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season four game-show premiere with host Michael Strahan; celebrity contestants Leslie Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Anthony Anderson and Cheryl Hines.

“Claws,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season three premiere; after Virginia was shot protecting Desna in the season two finale, the crew regroups to face new adversaries, Mac and Melba Lovestone, so they can run Bayside Rapture Casino their way.

“To Tell the Truth,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season four game-show premiere with host Anthony Anderson and guests Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg and Amanda Seales.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.