‘Grantchester on Masterpiece’

Season four premiere of crime drama set in 1953 in the English village of Grantchester; season opens with the departure of James Norton as clergyman and crime solver Sidney Chambers, replaced in the series by clergyman Will Davenport, who will also help Detective Inspector Geordie Keating solve murder cases; 9 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

“Star Trek” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” 1:50 p.m. (FXM): Modern reboots of classic Star Trek, directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Anton Yelchin; “Star Trek” (2009), 1:50 and 10 p.m.; “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013), 4:30 and 7:15 p.m.

“The Movies,” 6 p.m. (CNN): A look at stars of the 1990s, like Julia Roberts and Will Smith, and films including “Jurassic Park,” “Titanic” and “Pulp Fiction;” repeats at 9 p.m.

“Unearthed,” 6 p.m. (SCIENCE): CGI animation and other state-of-the-art technology helps answer questions and crack mysteries surrounding some of the greatest wonders of the ancient and modern world.

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A new head of household is crowned; two houseguests are put on the block for eviction.

“Sweetbitter,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Season two premiere of drama set in the New York restaurant scene; Howard takes his employees to learn where their food comes from; Tess learns information that makes her wonder whom she can trust.

“Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): On the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing, lost tapes of the Apollo 11 astronauts are unearthed, revealing dangers and challenges of the mission.

“To Tell the Truth,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Featured celebrities Jay Pharoah, Inbar Lavi, Rob Riggle and Sherri Shepherd.

“The Loudest Voice,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): With the election of Barack Obama, Roger and Fox News Channel have found the ultimate enemy to drive Fox’s coverage and cement their ratings; no one suspects Roger’s secret world.

