‘City on a Hill’

Premiere of crime drama by executive producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, set in early 1990s Boston, starring Kevin Bacon as corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr, working in an unlikely alliance with assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) to take down a crime family and uncover racism and corruption in the criminal-justice system; 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.

Also on Sunday

“ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration,” 8 p.m. (DISNEY): Actress/singer Sofia Carson hosts event celebrating the biggest and rising stars in music, television and movies for families.

“The Good Fight,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The first two episodes of the acclaimed drama previously available only on CBS All Access; lawyers Maia Rindell and Diane Lockhart join a prominent law firm after a financial scam destroys Maia’s reputation and wipes out Diane’s savings.

“Endeavour on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season six premiere of mystery series set in the 1960s Oxford; a murder brings Endeavour back to Oxford, but he refuses to accept that the main suspect is guilty and works to uncover the truth.

“Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Documentary on innovations, failures and rivalries over 50 years of corporate coups, industrial espionage and the promise of big profits.

“Beach Hunters,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): A couple search for the beach house of their dreams on Whidbey Island.

“The Chi,” 10 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season two finale; Brandon faces a life-altering decision; Emmett takes a step toward adulthood; a trip leads Ronnie to confront his demons; detectives Toussaint and Cruz make a big arrest.

“Euphoria,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Premiere of boundary-pushing drama about modern teenage life; Rue returns home from rehab with no plans to stay sober, returning to old habits of drugs and partying.

“Jamestown,” 10:30 p.m. (KCTS): Season three premiere of historic drama set in 17th-century Virginia; Jocelyn regains her ambition after the burning of her plantation; Silas devotes himself to life with the Pamunkey.

