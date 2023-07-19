SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he’ll resign August 31 following concerns about the integrity of his research.

Tessier-Lavigne announced his plans in a Wednesday letter to students and staff.

It comes after the board of trustee’s launched a review in December following allegations of misconduct around papers he had authored or co-authored.

He says he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented.” But he says he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections regarding his work.

Tessier-Lavigne says he’s stepping down because he expects continued debate about his ability to lead the university. He will remain on faculty as a biology professor.

He has been president for nearly seven years.