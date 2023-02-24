MADRID (AP) — Six people have been detained for their alleged involvement in a scheme to possibly fix a Copa del Rey game, Spanish police said on Friday.

The game under investigation was Levante’s 8-0 victory at lower-tier Huracán Melilla on Dec. 2, 2021. The game was in Melilla, one of Spain’s two north African exclaves.

Police said the six people detained were all Spaniards. They gave no other information on their identities.

Authorities took notice of the game after numerous bets were made in Melilla both online and at betting parlors, police said.

Huracán said it would fully collaborate with authorities and that it would take immediate action against any employee, player or club executive implicated in any match-fix.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports