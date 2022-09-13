By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Ouch. This is going to make the southbound commute into Seattle a headache.

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 at the Lake Washington Ship Canal were shut down for urgent road work early Tuesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Two right lanes of the express lanes will also be closed, WSDOT said.

The agency did not say what the maintenance was for but said the lanes will be closed for several hours.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.

