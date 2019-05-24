SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic bishop in South Dakota has been selected as the new bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw in Michigan.
The diocese announced Friday that 63-year-old Bishop Robert D. Gruss will serve as its seventh bishop. His installation in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26.
Gruss has served as bishop in Rapid City, South Dakota, since 2011. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and became a priest in 1994. His appointment in Michigan was approved by Pope Francis.
Saginaw’s Bishop Joseph Cistone died last year . Bishop Walter Hurley was appointed apostolic administrator , serving as caretaker until a new bishop was selected. The Saginaw diocese includes Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Sanilac, Saginaw and Tuscola counties.
