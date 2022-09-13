Time for baking, flannels and football.

Tuesday will be the first day in months the Seattle area doesn’t crack 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Seattle Forecast Office. And the hot days of the year may be behind us.

The rest of the week into the weekend are likely to be mostly cloudy, gray and in the 60s, said weather service meteorologist Dustin Guy.

The last time it was this cool all day was on July 17, he said.

“It’s definitely going to feel like fall,” he said, “and that makes sense because for all intents and purposes we are getting into the fall season”



Guy said there’s an area of low pressure moving in today and a good chance the high temperature in the Puget Sound region won’t rise above 70 degrees Tuesday through Sunday.

The weekend is expected to be slightly cooler, with a chance of showers off and on, he said.

Sun breaks are possible in the afternoon or evening some days this week but likely not until 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, he said.

The good news — even for summer lovers — is that the low-pressure system bringing the cooler air is going to push the last remnants of smoke over the Cascade Mountains and into Eastern Washington Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

Air quality in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Kitsap and the Cascades was listed as good by Puget Sound Clean Air Tuesday morning.