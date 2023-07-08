In less than 12 hours, Seattle police have responded to three deadly shootings, two in the Sodo neighborhood, south of T-Mobile Park, where Major League Baseball All-Star Week events kicked off Friday and are planned through Tuesday.

The other shooting happened in Leschi, on the city’s eastern border on Lake Washington.

The MLB All-Star festivities are expected to draw more than 100,000 people to the area around T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field and adjacent neighborhoods, and downtown, according to Seattle officials. On Friday, police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department was deploying several hundred officers to the area each day there are events.

The first shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police found a man dead outside a business in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue South, about a mile south of T-Mobile Park. Police did not specify which business the shooting happened near, but that stretch of Fourth Avenue South has several shops, fast food chains and a post office.

The second shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in Leschi. A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a home along Lakeside Avenue South. Officers attempted to treat the woman, but she died at the scene.

Police reported the third shooting just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Airport Way South and South Hinds Street, about 2 miles from T-Mobile Park. The department offered few details about the incident beyond describing it as a “fatal shooting,” and warned the public to avoid the area in a social media post.

Seattle police have not indicated that the two shootings in Sodo are connected.

The MLB All-Star Week continues today with the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game at T-Mobile Park, and Play Ball Park, an interactive experience for baseball fans that takes place outside and inside Lumen Field. Activity around the stadiums is expected to peak for the Home Run Derby on Monday and the 93rd MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.