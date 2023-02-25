ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the winning goal 1:16 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Marcus Pettersson’s first goal of the season game on a wrist shot at 14:32 of the third period gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. But the Blues came back on Justin Faulk’s goal at 17:33 to tie it.

Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to improve to 5-0 in five career games against St. Louis.

Pavel Buchnevich had the other goal for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington had 46 saves, but the Blues dropped their fifth straight since the trades of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari. The Blues have been outscored 21-8 in those losses.

Buchnevich deflected a wrist shot from Robert Thomas just 23 seconds into the second period to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Pittsburgh made it 1-1 on a goal by Malkin at 6:59. Rust passed to an all-alone Malkin, who snapped in the puck from the right side of the net for his 22nd goal. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last four games.

The Blues were outshot 21-7 in the first period. The total marked the fourth time this season a Blues goalie has made more than 20 saves in any one period.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blues claimed RW Kasperi Kapanen on waivers Saturday after he was waived by Pittsburgh on Friday. He was not in St. Louis. He will join the team for Tuesday’s home game against Seattle. Kapanen was a 2014 first-round pick for Pittsburgh. He was traded to Toronto in 2015 and then traded back to Pittsburgh in 2020. … To make room for Kapanen, the Blues sent C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield of the AHL.

NOTES: Blues D Torey Krug (lower-body injury) returned to the lineup. He missed Thursday’s game against Vancouver. He was hurt in Tuesday’s game against Carolina. … Binnington moved him into sole possession of fifth place on St. Louis’ career list for goaltenders with his 204th start. He moved past Greg Millen.

INJURIES

Penguins: C Ryan Poehling and D MarkFriedman are day to day with upper body injuries.

Blues: LW Jake Neighbours (upper body injury) is on injured reserve.

UP NEXT:

Penguins: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Blues: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

