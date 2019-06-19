‘Rivers of Life’

Premiere of three-part series showing the incredible animals, diverse people and astonishing landscapes of the Nile, the Amazon and the mighty Mississippi; in this episode, a look at the Nile, the world’s longest river, its ancient wonders and how it provides a lifeline for Africa’s elephants, leopards and other wildlife, 8 p.m. Wednesday on KCTS.

Also on Wednesday

“Press Your Luck,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Three contestants compete to answer questions to earn spins on the Big Board to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY.

“grown-ish,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Zoey’s friends encourage her to get a job when she starts to feel the impact of her dwindling bank account, but she struggles to find something that works with her career goals.

“Expedition Unknown: Rediscovered,” 8 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Josh Gates treks up the Andes in search of a mythical city of gold in Peru and searches Mexico for answers about the lost Teotihuacan civilization.

“NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Rocky Carroll hosts true-crime series about Naval Criminal Investigative Service cases; a sailor’s murder in Okinawa uncovers a love triangle.

“When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A global adventure to find out where whales, birds of prey, crocodiles and elephants came from.

“Card Sharks,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Joel McHale hosts game show with $10,000 cash for the winning player, who has to risk the prize on seven final cards.

“Yellowstone,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Season two premiere of saga of Kevin Costner as billionaire rancher John Dutton; Kayce settles into his new role at the ranch; a damaging article threatens to expose John; Rainwater pitches his new plan to the tribal council.

“The InBetween,” 10 p.m. (KING): Cassie visits the hospital where Damien’s fiancee is being treated and encounters the spirit of a young boy who needs her help to unravel the mystery of his death.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.