RYE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to sign a bill to bar oil and gas drilling from the state’s coastal waters.
Sununu, a Republican, has opposed a Trump administration proposal to expand offshore drilling in the area.
The administration has proposed expanding oil and gas development nationwide to make the U.S. energy independent.
Governors and lawmakers from both Republican- and Democratic-led states have fought the plan. A federal judge ruled earlier this year that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority when he ordered that the Arctic and parts of the Atlantic be opened to oil and gas development.
Most Read Stories
- Teachers quit in protest over what they consider anti-gay policy at Christian school in Shoreline
- Saturday's electrifying thunderstorms were highly unusual — and not likely to repeat any time soon
- Seattle Uber and Lyft drivers often stop in the street to pick up or drop off riders. Here's a way to reduce that.
- Former Boeing official subpoenaed in 737 MAX probe won't turn over documents, citing Fifth Amendment protection
- Felix Hernandez and the Mariners allow 21 runs to Astros in worst loss in franchise history
Sununu is signing the bill Tuesday in Rye.