BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of people have packed an Alabama church for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after her Oct. 12 kidnapping from a Birmingham birthday party.
The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney began Sunday afternoon at New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham.
The crowd filled the 700-seat church less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl known as “Cupcake” was abducted. A fellowship hall was used to seat the overflow of mourners.
The child’s body was found amid garbage 10 days later. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.
