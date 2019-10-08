ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames homered and made a sensational relay throw from shortstop, Tommy Pham also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.
Ryan Yarbrough and five other pitchers combined on a six-hitter for Tampa Bay. Verlander, starting on short rest after dominating the wild-card Rays in Game 1, looked uncomfortable on the mound and was pulled in the fourth after giving up four runs.
The best-of-five series shifts back to Houston for a decisive Game 5 on Thursday.
Verlander, whose eight career ALDS victories are a major league record, yielded three runs in the first. Adames homered leading off the fourth to make it 4-0, and the Houston ace didn’t make it through the inning.
