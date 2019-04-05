DETROIT (AP) — Members of the public are getting the chance to take a free ride in a self-driving car as part of an effort to clear up confusion about the technology.
Hundreds are signed up for the 6-minute journey that leads riders through a course set up inside a Detroit convention center.
Mary Van Der Maas (VAN’-der-MOZ’) hopped into an autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan on Friday, and off she went.
Afterward, the 73-year-old retiree from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, said: “Once you experience it, it’s marvelous.”
The event is sponsored in part by Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a coalition of industry, nonprofit and academic institutions whose goal is to inform and educate the public and policymakers about automated vehicles.
It runs through Sunday at Cobo Center downtown.