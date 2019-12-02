MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials say they haven’t been able to determine the cause of a high-rise apartment fire that killed five people last week in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says Monday that the investigation into Wednesday’s fire is completed. Officials found the blaze was accidental, but they weren’t able to pinpoint the exact cause. Its origin was a bedroom wall in a unit on the 14th floor.
The apartment building is 50 years old and was not required to have sprinklers due to its age.
The complex that includes this building was scheduled for a routine inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday. But HUD said that inspection is being rescheduled.
Most Read Stories
- Mount Rainier caps swarm of weekend seismicity with 3.6 magnitude quake
- It's crunch time for Seattle-based photo giant Getty Images, and for photographers
- Seahawks are playing for first place Monday night against Vikings
- Seattleite, 92, finally tells story of German who saved more Jews during the Holocaust than Schindler VIEW
- I’m a Washington dairy farmer with a lot of cows — is that bad? | Op-Ed