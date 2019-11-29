CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say violence erupted on Thanksgiving Day in a North Carolina apartment when a mother shot and killed her daughter.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to the apartment shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
There they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The woman, identified as 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A police news release said the woman’s mother, 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, has been charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing 777X's fuselage split dramatically during September stress test
- Seahawks Thursday injury report: Nine sit out, eight more limited
- A woman was raped, robbed and pistol-whipped in downtown Seattle; police arrested an armed felon nearby
- It's free! Paying everyone's bills at Safeway was one good deed Bobby Wagner couldn't keep quiet WATCH
- Enchant Christmas, with its light maze and skating trail, returns to Seattle. Does it live up to the hype?
Investigators described the crime as “domestic related.”
A police spokesman said he didn’t know whether the suspect has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.