SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of a pride parade in California’s state capital have reversed course and say uniformed police officers are welcome at this weekend’s parade and other festivities.
The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Thursday announced the policy reversal in a joint statement.
The center last week had asked city officers not to participate in uniform to honor what it called “the pain and marginalization of community members who have been harmed by police violence.”
The groups said they have since created a partnership to build trust between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community that will include a police liaison and training for all new officers that will include discussions about implicit bias.
They also agreed to hold LGBTQ community forums including Sacramento officers and others.