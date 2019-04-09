PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s mayor has signed gun-control legislation passed by City Council in response to the synagogue massacre.

Opponents immediately filed suit Tuesday to block it.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto signed the legislation into law in a ceremony at the City-County Building. He says the community has come together “to say enough is enough.”

Pennsylvania law prohibits local regulation of guns and ammunition, and a coalition of gun-rights groups filed a lawsuit minutes after Peduto signed the bills.

The legislation restricts military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the rampage at Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 and wounded seven. It also bans most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allows the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.