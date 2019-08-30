MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Some state government buildings are on lockdown in Vermont’s Capitol after a report of a person with a weapon.
Tim Charland is an investigator with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He says the Capitol complex in Montpelier and buildings in its vicinity are closed.
Vermont state buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole tells WCAX News that police from various agencies are on the scene and have blocked off the street.
Police are searching a building and evacuating employees.
