A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges.

Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver around 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman and dragging her from the apartment while professing his love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.

Neighbors intervened, and Aboulezz was not at the scene when deputies arrived. Deputies took the woman to a safe location.

While deputies were with the woman, she received text messages containing death threats, allegedly from Aboulezz.

She received more threats Saturday night. This time, deputies were able to find and arrest Aboulezz in downtown Vancouver. However, he allegedly tried to escape from custody and was reported to have received minor injuries.

He was listed in custody Sunday morning at the Clark County Jail, where he is being held on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and two counts of residential burglary

According to the news release, this is the sheriff’s office’s third case involving the abduction of a woman in the last two weeks. Deputies are warning women to be careful when meeting people online, in bars and at parties and to be wary of letting people into their homes if they don’t know them very well.