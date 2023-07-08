One person was shot and killed late Friday in the Sodo neighborhood, Seattle Police report.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in front of a business on the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue South, about a mile south of T-Mobile Park, where MLB All-Star Game festivities kicked off on Friday and continue through Tuesday. The stretch of Fourth has several shops, fast food chains and a post office. Police did not specify which business the shooting happened near.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, one person, a male, was dead with a gunshot wound.

City police continue to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information about the incident call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.