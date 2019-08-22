OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Oklahoma workman to life in prison for hiding cameras in homes to capture images of girls.
Ryan Aaron Alden pleaded guilty in June to 28 felonies, including creating child pornography and possession of obscene material of minors.
Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo said during sentencing Wednesday that she would have ordered Alden castrated if the law allowed. The 39-year-old was also sentenced to nearly 150 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Alden hid cameras in the bedrooms, bathrooms and closets of four Oklahoma homes where he did electrical work. Police said they found child pornography on Alden’s five computers and two phones.
The Oklahoman reports that Alden was also accused of secretly taking photos of girls in gyms, schools and mall changing rooms.