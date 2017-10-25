The Fighting Irish are tied with Ferndale for the second spot in the Class 3A poll behind Eastside Catholic.

Share story

By
Class 4A
1. Camas (8) 8-0 115
2. Woodinville (3) 8-0 108
3. Richland (1) 8-0 101
4. Monroe 8-0 82
5. Union 7-1 57
6. Graham-Kapowsin 7-1 54
7. Puyallup 7-1 50
8. Chiawana 6-2 39
9. Central Valley 7-1 19
10. Gonzaga Prep 6-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (12) 8-0 120
2. Ferndale 8-0 95
(tie) O’Dea 7-1 95
4. Bellevue 7-1 86
5. Kamiakin 7-1 75
6. Lincoln 7-1 56
7. Timberline 8-0 55
8. Edmonds-Woodway 7-1 35
9. Oak Harbor 7-1 26
10. Mt. Spokane 6-2 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (12) 7-1 129
2. Hockinson 8-0 111
3. Tumwater (1) 6-2 100
4. West Valley (Spokane) 8-0 87
5. Fife 8-0 80
6. Liberty (Issaquah) 7-1 60
7. North Kitsap 8-0 58
8. Selah 7-0 37
9. W. F. West 7-1 24
10. Sedro-Woolley 5-3 8
(tie) Lakewood 6-2 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (12) 8-0 129
2. Connell 7-1 107
3. Meridian (1) 8-0 101
4. Montesano 8-0 92
5. Colville 7-1 77
6. Cascade Christian 7-1 61
7. Okanogan 7-0 54
8. Zillah 7-1 39
9. LaCenter 5-2 27
(tie) Mount Baker 6-2 27
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (10) 8-0 118
2. Liberty (Spangle) (2) 8-0 107
3. Napavine 7-1 99
4. Adna 7-1 83
5. Davenport 6-2 50
6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 6-2 49
7. Rainier 6-2 47
8. Manson 8-0 45
9. Tri-Cities Prep 7-1 44
10. Wahkiakum 6-2 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 7-0 97
2. Sunnyside Christian (3) 8-0 93
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 7-1 77
4. Cusick 7-1 69
5. Quilcene 7-0 46
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.
View Comments
No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ.
Powered by Livefyre

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.