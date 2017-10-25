O’Dea pulls into a tie for second in latest Associated Press state football poll
The Fighting Irish are tied with Ferndale for the second spot in the Class 3A poll behind Eastside Catholic.
|Class 4A
|1. Camas (8)
|8-0
|115
|2. Woodinville (3)
|8-0
|108
|3. Richland (1)
|8-0
|101
|4. Monroe
|8-0
|82
|5. Union
|7-1
|57
|6. Graham-Kapowsin
|7-1
|54
|7. Puyallup
|7-1
|50
|8. Chiawana
|6-2
|39
|9. Central Valley
|7-1
|19
|10. Gonzaga Prep
|6-2
|14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.
|Class 3A
|1. Eastside Catholic (12)
|8-0
|120
|2. Ferndale
|8-0
|95
|(tie) O’Dea
|7-1
|95
|4. Bellevue
|7-1
|86
|5. Kamiakin
|7-1
|75
|6. Lincoln
|7-1
|56
|7. Timberline
|8-0
|55
|8. Edmonds-Woodway
|7-1
|35
|9. Oak Harbor
|7-1
|26
|10. Mt. Spokane
|6-2
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 2A
|1. Archbishop Murphy (12)
|7-1
|129
|2. Hockinson
|8-0
|111
|3. Tumwater (1)
|6-2
|100
|4. West Valley (Spokane)
|8-0
|87
|5. Fife
|8-0
|80
|6. Liberty (Issaquah)
|7-1
|60
|7. North Kitsap
|8-0
|58
|8. Selah
|7-0
|37
|9. W. F. West
|7-1
|24
|10. Sedro-Woolley
|5-3
|8
|(tie) Lakewood
|6-2
|8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (12)
|8-0
|129
|2. Connell
|7-1
|107
|3. Meridian (1)
|8-0
|101
|4. Montesano
|8-0
|92
|5. Colville
|7-1
|77
|6. Cascade Christian
|7-1
|61
|7. Okanogan
|7-0
|54
|8. Zillah
|7-1
|39
|9. LaCenter
|5-2
|27
|(tie) Mount Baker
|6-2
|27
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 2B
|1. Kalama (10)
|8-0
|118
|2. Liberty (Spangle) (2)
|8-0
|107
|3. Napavine
|7-1
|99
|4. Adna
|7-1
|83
|5. Davenport
|6-2
|50
|6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
|6-2
|49
|7. Rainier
|6-2
|47
|8. Manson
|8-0
|45
|9. Tri-Cities Prep
|7-1
|44
|10. Wahkiakum
|6-2
|6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
|Class 1B
|1. Odessa (7)
|7-0
|97
|2. Sunnyside Christian (3)
|8-0
|93
|3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|7-1
|77
|4. Cusick
|7-1
|69
|5. Quilcene
|7-0
|46
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
