Class 4A 1. Camas (8) 8-0 115 2. Woodinville (3) 8-0 108 3. Richland (1) 8-0 101 4. Monroe 8-0 82 5. Union 7-1 57 6. Graham-Kapowsin 7-1 54 7. Puyallup 7-1 50 8. Chiawana 6-2 39 9. Central Valley 7-1 19 10. Gonzaga Prep 6-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.

Class 3A 1. Eastside Catholic (12) 8-0 120 2. Ferndale 8-0 95 (tie) O’Dea 7-1 95 4. Bellevue 7-1 86 5. Kamiakin 7-1 75 6. Lincoln 7-1 56 7. Timberline 8-0 55 8. Edmonds-Woodway 7-1 35 9. Oak Harbor 7-1 26 10. Mt. Spokane 6-2 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A 1. Archbishop Murphy (12) 7-1 129 2. Hockinson 8-0 111 3. Tumwater (1) 6-2 100 4. West Valley (Spokane) 8-0 87 5. Fife 8-0 80 6. Liberty (Issaquah) 7-1 60 7. North Kitsap 8-0 58 8. Selah 7-0 37 9. W. F. West 7-1 24 10. Sedro-Woolley 5-3 8 (tie) Lakewood 6-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A 1. Royal (12) 8-0 129 2. Connell 7-1 107 3. Meridian (1) 8-0 101 4. Montesano 8-0 92 5. Colville 7-1 77 6. Cascade Christian 7-1 61 7. Okanogan 7-0 54 8. Zillah 7-1 39 9. LaCenter 5-2 27 (tie) Mount Baker 6-2 27

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B 1. Kalama (10) 8-0 118 2. Liberty (Spangle) (2) 8-0 107 3. Napavine 7-1 99 4. Adna 7-1 83 5. Davenport 6-2 50 6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 6-2 49 7. Rainier 6-2 47 8. Manson 8-0 45 9. Tri-Cities Prep 7-1 44 10. Wahkiakum 6-2 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B 1. Odessa (7) 7-0 97 2. Sunnyside Christian (3) 8-0 93 3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 7-1 77 4. Cusick 7-1 69 5. Quilcene 7-0 46

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.